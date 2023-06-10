Achatz Pies offering a special, limited edition "Bacon Me Crazy" pie for Father's Day
Achatz Pies offering a special, limited edition "Bacon Me Crazy" pie just in time for Father's Day.
(WXYZ) — Achatz Pies is on a mission to bring customers the highest quality pies made with the finest ingredients. The company will offer a special, limited edition "Bacon Me Crazy" pie for Father's Day.
To find a location near you, visit https://www.achatzpies.com/locations
