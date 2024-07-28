Achatz shares tips for a delicious and low-maintenance summer picnic spread

BEVERLY HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — July is National Picnic Month and Achatz is ready to bring flavor and fun to picnic season with the return of Rock ‘n Rye Pie (a collaboration with another Michigan/Detroit favorite, Faygo) and Strawberry Silk Cheesecake.

Achatz is also hosting a Customer Appreciation Day event which includes:

Free Pie for a Year:

Nine winners will receive a $250 gift card. To enter, comment on Achatz’s upcoming Facebook post and tag two friends.

$15 Fruit Pies:

These 9-inch fruit pies feature locally grown fruit, with offerings such as Apple Dutch, Cherry, customer favorite Michigan 4-Berry, Blueberry, and Strawberry Rhubarb. Pies can be purchased fresh and popped into the freezer to enjoy at a later date.

$17 Chicken Pot Pies:

This 9-inch savory pie, packed with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, and celery, feeds 7. With no limit on the amount you can purchase, they are perfect to keep in the freezer for last-minute meals.