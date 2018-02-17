Actor Hill Harper to host town hall on Flint water crisis

(WXYZ) - Hill Harper isn't a doctor, but he has lots of experience playing one on TV.

Harper played Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on "CSI: NY" from 2004 until the show ended in 2013. He currently plays Dr. Marcus Andrews on "The Good Doctor," which airs on ABC.

He is coming to Flint on Sunday to join City Councilman Eric Mays, the Rev. Herbert Miller and attorneys for a town hall meeting about the city's water crisis and ongoing class action lawsuits.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle at 930 E. Myrtle Ave.

Topics of discussion will include what steps Flint residents can take to minimize risk from contaminated tap water.

Attorneys from Napoli Shkolnik PLLC will be on hand to discuss the possibility of a settlement with state local government officials, health care options and other topics.

The event is free and open to the public. Children's activities will be available, along with a Sunday dinner.