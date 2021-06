(WXYZ) — Now that Michigan is reopening, many people will be gathering for the Fourth of July. Local, homegrown ingredients can add to the menu.

Chef Megan Mitchell, a Birmingham native, joined 7 Action News to make a mixed sweet pepper and green bean salad, along with a peach and mint bourbon smash.

For more from the chef, visit chefmeganmitchell.com. For recipes, visit bonnieplants.com.