Adventure in Black showcases the beauty of black people from across the globe

(WXYZ) — Adventure in Black was founded in 2019 as a way to showcase the beauty of black people from across the globe.

Every single AIB group tour, excursion, and experience is tactfully designed for the culture and by the culture with the goal of uplifting, inspiring and empowering black travelers from every walk of life while bringing together melanated people from around the globe. So whether or not this is your first trip or you’re a seasoned traveler, AIB promises epic experiences and memories that will stay with you forever.

To book your trip, visit Adventure in Black | Black Travel Experiences.