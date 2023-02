TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — It's almost Valentine's Day.

If you're tired of giving the same old flowers and chocolates, how about giving that special someone something different this year? Perhaps something they can use every day.

Affinity Bands in Troy has you covered. The business makes personalized phone accessories for the techie in your life. Visit affinitybands.com or follow the company on social media @affinitybands.