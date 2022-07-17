DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Charles H. Wright Museum’s 39th African World Festival, to be held in Hart Plaza on July 15-17, 2022, features an eclectic group of artists and genres, ranging from local vocalists of note to nationally acclaimed performers. This year’s event returns to Hart Plaza after being held on the museum ground for more than a decade.

Sunday’s closing session on the Ford Main Stage features a collaboration between Detroit’s own poet jessica care moore and singer-songwriter Steffanie Christ’ian.

In addition to the artists’ performances, 150 vendors will be on hand for the festival, which features events from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. On Sunday, festivalgoers can take a history walking tour with Jamon Jordan. A youth and family area, called Watoto Village, will highlight entertaining storytellers. The Waterfront Village will feature Detroit’s favorite deejays, and individuals can get fit in the Health Is Wealth Village. Attendees will be able to sample and purchase authentic African foods.

A longstanding celebration of African culture, the festival is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors over the three days. Ford Motor Company is the lead sponsor of the event.

Attendance at the festival is free all weekend for Wright Museum members. The day pass for non-members is $15 for ages 13 and above, $10 for ages 4-12, and free for those younger. Tickets may be purchased at https://thewright.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/the-wrights-african-world-festival-2022.

For more information, go to https://www.thewright.org/programs/wrights-39th-african-world-festival