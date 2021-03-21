Menu

Aish HaTorah Detroit prepares for Passover

aishdetroit.com
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 21, 2021
OAK PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Aish HaTorah Detroit offers a warm, welcoming, and fun atmosphere while combining educational classes and prayer services with innovative family programs.
To learn more, visit https://www.aishdetroit.com/

Matza Brittle
Makes 4-5 unsalted matzos

2 sticks butter/margarine
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp kosher for Passover vanilla extract
Sea salt
10-12 oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts/ shredded coconut /sprinkles
extra sea salt, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350
Line a baking sheet with foil and then parchment paper.
Arrange the matza in one layer on the baking sheet breaking the pieces as necessary.
Melt butter/ margarine, sugar and vanilla extract in a small sauce pan over the fire- stir constantly until it boils allow foam/boil for three minutes. Pour over matza. Place in oven and bake for 7 minutes.
Remove matza from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Wait for the chips to melt and spread with a spatula. Top with your favorite toppings nuts/coconut/sprinkles or even a sprinkle of sea salt.
Allow to cool and break into bite sized pieces

