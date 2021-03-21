Aish HaTorah Detroit prepares for Passover

OAK PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Aish HaTorah Detroit offers a warm, welcoming, and fun atmosphere while combining educational classes and prayer services with innovative family programs.

To learn more, visit https://www.aishdetroit.com/

Matza Brittle

Makes 4-5 unsalted matzos

2 sticks butter/margarine

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp kosher for Passover vanilla extract

Sea salt

10-12 oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts/ shredded coconut /sprinkles

extra sea salt, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350

Line a baking sheet with foil and then parchment paper.

Arrange the matza in one layer on the baking sheet breaking the pieces as necessary.

Melt butter/ margarine, sugar and vanilla extract in a small sauce pan over the fire- stir constantly until it boils allow foam/boil for three minutes. Pour over matza. Place in oven and bake for 7 minutes.

Remove matza from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Wait for the chips to melt and spread with a spatula. Top with your favorite toppings nuts/coconut/sprinkles or even a sprinkle of sea salt.

Allow to cool and break into bite sized pieces

