(WXYZ) — Alchemi restaurant in Royal Oak is inviting customers to enjoy their new Thursday happy hour menu. It features seafood dishes and drinks, like the Happy Hour Old Smokey.

Chef Johnny Prep joined 7 Action News to put a soft-shell twist on tacos.

Alchemi is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour is Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is open for brunch, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For reservations, visit alchemiroyaloak.com or call (248) 675-8875.