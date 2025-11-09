All Things Detroit: The Holiday Experience return for 2025

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — All Things Detroit: The Holiday Experience will return to the Eastern Market on Detroit's east side on Sunday, November 9th.

The shopping event will fill three sheds at the market and give shoppers a chance to support small businesses and local makers, while getting a jump on those holiday gift lists. More than 200 vendors participate.

The event will run from Noon to 5 p.m. at Sheds 3, 4 and 5. Admission is $7 per person. To learn more, visit https://www.iloveallthingsdetroit.com/

