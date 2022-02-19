America Saves Week 2022 kicks off Monday, February 21

(WXYZ) — Being financially resilient is more than having access to money; it includes being conscious of your own financial landscape, being aware of available resources, and being willing to seek out and take advantage of opportunities that will support and increase your financial wellness.

Just like in past years, America Saves Week 2022 will be a time to encourage your community to do a financial check-in to get a clear view of their finances.

Each day will have a theme that centers on one of 5 critical areas of financial wellness.

To learn more, visit https://americasavesweek.org/.

