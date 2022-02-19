Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

America Saves Week 2022 kicks off Monday, February 21

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Only 33% of American adults follow a budget, according to an October 2017 survey of Americans from NerdWallet . The time and effort involved are often cited as the reasons, but trying and failing is also a barrier. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money wallet AP
Cash money
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 10:57:42-05

(WXYZ) — Being financially resilient is more than having access to money; it includes being conscious of your own financial landscape, being aware of available resources, and being willing to seek out and take advantage of opportunities that will support and increase your financial wellness.

Just like in past years, America Saves Week 2022 will be a time to encourage your community to do a financial check-in to get a clear view of their finances.
Each day will have a theme that centers on one of 5 critical areas of financial wellness.

To learn more, visit https://americasavesweek.org/.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union has branch locations in Auburn Hills, Center Line, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak and Troy. For more information, visit www.CCFinancial.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!