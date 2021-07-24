American Liquor Company celebrates National Pickle Month

(WXYZ) — July is National Pickle Month!

There are many ways to celebrate the month including trying a new food or drink recipe made with pickles. One is posted below. Enjoy!

McClure's Homemade Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

(Serves 4 depending on how big your glass is!)

1 Leftover jar of McClure's Brine (after finishing pickles you should have about 1/2 jar of brine left from any 32 oz jar)

14-16 oz tomato juice

Black pepper

Season to taste (garlic powder, Worchester sauce, etc.)

Directions:



Using the leftover brine from a jar of McClure's 32oz Spicy, Garlic, or Sweet & Spicy pickles, fill the rest of the jar with tomato juice.

Add 2-3 dashes of black pepper and additional seasoning (garlic powder, etc.) to desired taste.

Using the cap that came with the jar, place the lid back on the jar and tighten.

Lightly shake/stir the jar to mix the ingredients.

Pour into an 8oz glass over 1oz of ice, 1oz vodka and add a McClure's pickle for your garnish.

For more info, visit www.McClures.com [mcclures.com] and www.AmericanLiquor.com [americanliquor.com].