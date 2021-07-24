American Liquor Company celebrates National Pickle Month

(WXYZ) — July is National Pickle Month!
There are many ways to celebrate the month including trying a new food or drink recipe made with pickles. One is posted below. Enjoy!
McClure's Homemade Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
(Serves 4 depending on how big your glass is!)
- 1 Leftover jar of McClure's Brine (after finishing pickles you should have about 1/2 jar of brine left from any 32 oz jar)
- 14-16 oz tomato juice
- Black pepper
- Season to taste (garlic powder, Worchester sauce, etc.)
Directions:
- Using the leftover brine from a jar of McClure's 32oz Spicy, Garlic, or Sweet & Spicy pickles, fill the rest of the jar with tomato juice.
- Add 2-3 dashes of black pepper and additional seasoning (garlic powder, etc.) to desired taste.
- Using the cap that came with the jar, place the lid back on the jar and tighten.
- Lightly shake/stir the jar to mix the ingredients.
- Pour into an 8oz glass over 1oz of ice, 1oz vodka and add a McClure's pickle for your garnish.
For more info, visit www.McClures.com [mcclures.com] and www.AmericanLiquor.com [americanliquor.com].