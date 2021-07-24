Watch
American Liquor Company celebrates National Pickle Month

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 06:05:41-04

(WXYZ) — July is National Pickle Month!
There are many ways to celebrate the month including trying a new food or drink recipe made with pickles. One is posted below. Enjoy!

McClure's Homemade Bloody Mary

Ingredients:
(Serves 4 depending on how big your glass is!)

  • 1 Leftover jar of McClure's Brine (after finishing pickles you should have about 1/2 jar of brine left from any 32 oz jar)
  • 14-16 oz tomato juice
  • Black pepper
  • Season to taste (garlic powder, Worchester sauce, etc.)

Directions:

  • Using the leftover brine from a jar of McClure's 32oz Spicy, Garlic, or Sweet & Spicy pickles, fill the rest of the jar with tomato juice.
  • Add 2-3 dashes of black pepper and additional seasoning (garlic powder, etc.) to desired taste.
  • Using the cap that came with the jar, place the lid back on the jar and tighten.
  • Lightly shake/stir the jar to mix the ingredients.
  • Pour into an 8oz glass over 1oz of ice, 1oz vodka and add a McClure's pickle for your garnish.

For more info, visit www.McClures.com [mcclures.com] and www.AmericanLiquor.com [americanliquor.com].

