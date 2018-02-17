Angel Kisses to host 9th annual fundraiser Feb. 24 in Ferndale
6:16 AM, Feb 17, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
Ferndale, Michigan (WXYZ) - Angel Kisses; a nonprofit organization, supports Michigan-based groups and hospitals that seek to improve bereavement care for families who experience pregnancy loss, with a focus on babies delivered during the second and third trimester.
This year, Angel Kisses is “Granting” Angel Wishes!
What does this mean for you? It means that you can "Submit a Wish" for an item for any bereavement organization by filling out the form located at http://angelkisses.org/ or in person at the organization's 9th annual fundraiser. It'll be held on Saturday, February 24th, from noon-6pm at Woodward Avenue Brewers in Ferndale.
The Angel Kisses community has been extremely giving and want to give back to as many organizations as it can in 2018!
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.