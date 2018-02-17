Angel Kisses to host 9th annual fundraiser Feb. 24 in Ferndale

Ferndale, Michigan (WXYZ) - Angel Kisses; a nonprofit organization, supports Michigan-based groups and hospitals that seek to improve bereavement care for families who experience pregnancy loss, with a focus on babies delivered during the second and third trimester.

This year, Angel Kisses is “Granting” Angel Wishes!

What does this mean for you? It means that you can "Submit a Wish" for an item for any bereavement organization by filling out the form located at http://angelkisses.org/ or in person at the organization's 9th annual fundraiser. It'll be held on Saturday, February 24th, from noon-6pm at Woodward Avenue Brewers in Ferndale.

The Angel Kisses community has been extremely giving and want to give back to as many organizations as it can in 2018!