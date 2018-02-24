Animal Welfare Society is committed to finding homes for unwanted puppies, dogs, cats and kittens

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Animal Welfare Society is a no-kill 501(c)(3) animal rescue organization that's committed to finding homes for unwanted puppies, dogs, cats and kittens.

 The Animal Welfare Society strives to educate the public on responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering.  Learn more by visiting http://www.animalwelfaresociety.net/
 

