Animal Welfare Society is committed to finding homes for unwanted puppies, dogs, cats and kittens

Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 34°
Animal Adoptions
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Animal Welfare Society is a no-kill 501(c)(3) animal rescue organization that's committed to finding homes for unwanted puppies, dogs, cats and kittens.
The Animal Welfare Society strives to educate the public on responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering. Learn more by visiting http://www.animalwelfaresociety.net/
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.