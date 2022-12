(WXYZ) — U.S. News & World Report has released its new report on the best places to live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. Ann Arbor, Michigan ranked 11th.

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

