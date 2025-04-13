Annual All Things Detroit Day returns to the Eastern Market on April 13

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The annual spring edition of the All Things Detroit Day shop-local experience returns to Detroit’s Eastern Market on Sunday, April 12.

This event was created to spotlight Michigan makers and local entrepreneurs. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop more than 200 small business vendors, making it an ideal time to shop for everything from original art and food to home and garden goods. This event also includes a food truck rally.

Welcoming over 12,000 shoppers twice a year, All Things Detroit events offer a curated shopping experience that connects small business owners, artisans, food lovers and entertainers for a fun and memorable experience. The events are held annually on the Sunday before Easter and in November at Eastern Market in sheds 3, 4 & 5.

To learn more, visit https://www.iloveallthingsdetroit.com/