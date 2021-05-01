Annual "Belle of the Ball" giveaway event to be held May 1st in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With prom season approaching, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell is again giving young ladies a chance to attend the big dance in style through her annual prom dress donation program.

The annual "Belle of the Ball" event, made possible through the commitment and generosity of Chair Bell and her staff, offers free prom dresses and shoes to young ladies who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

This year’s event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Third New Hope Baptist Church, 12850 Plymouth Road, Detroit. Dresses and shoes will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Chair Bell began the program more than a decade ago. Thousands of young ladies from high schools throughout metro Detroit have taken part.

"The importance of an event like this is brought home when you see how the eyes of the young ladies and their family members light up when they realize their dream will become reality,” Chair Bell said. “Attending the prom is something every high school girl should be able to experience. I’m glad we are able to provide that opportunity.”

For more information on the event, call (313) 224-0936.

