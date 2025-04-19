Annual Clinton River Clean-up set for April 19th

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — You're invited to join the Michigan United Conservation Club's On the Ground program for its 250th habitat improvement project on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

The MUCC is partnering with Metro-West Steelheaders and the Clinton River Watershed Council to improve and enhance the quality of fish and wildlife habitat on public land by removing trash in and around the Clinton River at Yates Park (1990 E. Avon Rd) in Rochester Hills. Event Registration closes on Friday, April 18th.

This project aims to improve habitat for fish and wildlife within the riparian zone and create a cleaner community.