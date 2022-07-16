(WXYZ) — You can support Ukraine by supporting Ukrainian artists coming in to perform at the 30th Annual Concert of Colors at the DIA on July 21.

Don Was will perform outside on the North Lawn of the DIA on July 22 - to tribute Iggy Pop at the 15th Annual Detroit All Star Revue. Other highlights will include Arab women in hip hop, a full Carribean Day featuring a parade and music, Bollywood music and Cuban music.

Admission to the 30th Annual Concert of Colors, July 16-24, is free. The main stages are located indoors and outdoors at The Detroit Institute of Arts and the following additional locations:

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Arab American National Museum

The DSO

Scarab Club

Detroit Historical Museum

Michigan Science Center

Hellenic Museum

The festival features Live Music from Native Americans, Africa, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Guinea, Jamaica, India, Greece, Cuba, Ireland, and of course, Detroit (funk, rock, jazz), and more!

Other Festival Highlights include, but are not limited to:

Special screening of the documentary film of the 30 years of Concert of Colors

The 15th Annual Don Was Detroit All Star Revue tributing Iggy Pop

An all-day Caribbean event starting with a parade, live music and dance outside at the DIA. The public is welcome to join the parade!

Live from Ukraine: DakhaBrakha+Ukrainian art

Arab Women in Hip Hop by Nafada

Tribute to Alice Coltrane by Marion Hayden

The National Arab Orchestra

A Low-Rider car exhibit

Native American folk and gospel

Youth art stage