Annual Crohn's & Colitis Foundation fundraiser set for June 12

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Take Steps for 2021 is going to be a hybrid event that allows our community to come together and celebrate all that we have accomplished, connect, and enjoy the day dedicated to our incredible community! Money raised will benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

While this years Take Steps won’t look like a completely traditional walk there will be many aspects of the event that are traditional and “normal” while taking measures to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as we come out of the pandemic. This opportunity is a step in the direction of getting back to “normal” and we hope you enjoy the event, and we look forward to being back to a traditional walk in 2022!

What to Expect on Walk Day, June 12 2021:

· In person hybrid event featuring a drive-thru portion with the *option to take photos and walk the course*

· The drive-thru portion of the event will feature goodie bags, a vendor/sponsor area, an FM transmitted program, music, honored hero area, car decorating, best Take Steps T-shirt contest, chance to win awesome themed baskets for completing different activities

· The starting arch will be on-site for *photo ops with your team!

· Port a potties will be on site

· There will be hand sanitizer and masks on site if needed.

· The Take Steps arch will be set up and available for photos

· Virtual program right on your phone so you know all the activities taking place and virtual walk route on your phone as well.

· Once you have completed all the activities at the start area you have a choice as to what you do next:

o You can stay in your car and do our road rally activities around Southfield City Center.

o Or you can park your car and walk the route with the group you came with.

o We wanted to make sure there were options for everyone’s comfort level.

· Lastly, the time frame for Southeast Michigan Take Steps is10:00 am – 12:00pm: Arrive any time between 10:00 am & 11:30 am to celebrate with us at the start location, then head out to the road rally or do the walk on your own time frame.

For more info or register visit. www.cctakesteps.org/southeastmichigan.org

