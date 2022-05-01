Annual Fight For Air Climb returns to Comerica Park

DETROIT, MI ( WXYZ) — The American Lung Association in Michigan announced that Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, will again be the site of annual Fight For Air Climb, taking place on Sunday, May 1st. The event was the largest Climb in the country in 2021, attracting more than 1,100 participants. It also raised third most in the country last year. Everything you need to know about this year's annual fundraiser is posted below.

WHEN: Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 8:00AM

WHAT: Thousands of Michiganders residents will take the stairs at Comerica Park. Participants will have several options to choose from.

· Stadium & Elite Stadium Climbers will weave up and down the Lower Bowl for more than 1,000 stairs (about half of a mile).

· Firefighters & First Responders will weave up and down the 300 and 200 upper level for an estimated total of 2,123 stairs (about three quarters of a mile).

· Ultimate Climbers (new this year) will race the clock and will be challenged to see how many laps of the 300 Level they can complete in just one hour.

WHO: Thousands of climbers of all fitness levels, families and corporate teams from across Michigan and the region.

WHY: Funds raised at the Fight For Air Climb will support the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, and will contribute toward its COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

WHERE: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

SAFETY: The health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff is always our number one priority, so we are continually monitoring COVID-19 conditions that might affect the event. Everyone is encouraged to check our Fight For Air Climb website for the most up-to-date information leading up to the event.

