Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Annual Ice Festival celebrates the beauty of winter and the artistry of ice in the heart of downtown Plymouth

Plymouth Ice Festival.jpeg
<a href="https://plymouthicefestival.com/">https://plymouthicefestival.com/</a><br/>
The Plymouth Ice Festival promises a weekend filled with enchanting experiences for all. <br/>
Plymouth Ice Festival.jpeg
Posted at 5:18 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 05:18:43-05

PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — The much-anticipated 2024 Plymouth Ice Festival has transformed downtown Plymouth into a winter wonderland, celebrating the artistry and beauty of ice sculptures.

The family event takes place from Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th. Event Highlights spectacular ice sculptures, an ice thrown, tubing, a petting zoo, pony rides, a warming station and lots of great food.

For more information, visit www.plymouthicefest.comor follow on social media @PlymouthIceFestival.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long