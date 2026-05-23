MILFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — The annual Kensington Art Fair returns Memorial Day Weekend, May 23–25, 2026, transforming scenic Maple Beach at Kensington Metropark into one of Southeast Michigan’s premier outdoor art destinations.

This year's event showcases the works of 100 juried artists from across the country art across a variety of mediums. The 3-day event also includes live artist demonstrations, unique shopping, and a relaxed, family-friendly lakeside atmosphere.

Admission is free with a Michigan Recreation Passport or $11 without. To learn more, visit kensingtonartfair.com.