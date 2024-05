MILDFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — One of the most beautiful art fairs of the season, The Kensington Metropark Art Fair, takes place at Maple Beach in Milford Township, on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 - 27.

This year's fair features the creations of more than artists, family activities and food trucks. The free event is spread out through green space and trees running next to the lake for a super relaxing, natural feeling. To learn more, visit https://www.kensingtonartfair.com/