Annual Lucas Foundation Polar Plunge to take place February 22 in Grosse Ile

GROSSE ILE, MI (WXYZ) — The second Annual Lucas Foundation Polar Plunge is set to take kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Sunrise Park in Grosse Ile. The park is located at the eastern end of Grosse Ile Parkway and East River Road.

The aim of the polar plunge is to raise awareness of the alarming suicide rate among police officers and funds to support mental health resources for everyone.

There is no cost to participate in the LUCAS Foundation Polar Plunge, but are appreciated and will be accepted. There is parking behind the Grosse Ile Historical Society and at the church across the street.

Breakfast will be served immediately after the plunge at VFW Post #7310 on Macomb Road in Woodhaven. Donations will be accepted for that as well. Raffles tickets which can be purchased at the hall. Please bring cash or a credit card.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit lawenforcementsunitedcrusadeagainstsuicide.com/2nd-annual-polar-plunge.