NOVI. MICH (WXYZ) — The 33rd Annual Michigan Golf Show is back bigger and better than ever!

The largest consumer golf show in the country returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace March 7th- 9th bringing once a year unbelievable discounts on all things golf, name brand apparel, equipment, golf trips, and more. Highlights include contests, hands on activities, and the best deals of the year featuring exhibitors from coast to coast.