Annual Patriots Race in Troy to benefit Michigan Wounded & Returning Warriors Program

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — Southeast Michigan runners and walkers are invited to lace up their sneakers for a good cause.

The Seventh Annual Patriots Race, presented by White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 8. Money raised will benefit the Michigan Wounded & Returning Warriors Program which supports veterans. The fundraiser will include a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. in memory of the 9/11 Tower 2 attack.

The Patriots Race will begin at 9 a.m. with a 10k and 5k timed race followed by a 1M run/walk. Participants will pass by monuments to veterans from WWI, WWII, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars as well as MIA combat troops. This the event will also feature country music recording artist, Stephen Cochran, a

wounded Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will perform patriotic songs before and after the races.

For more information or to register online, visit www.ThePatriotsRace.com. White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery (www.whitechapelcemetery.com) is located at 621W. Long Lake Rd. (west of I-75) in Troy.