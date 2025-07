STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — The annual Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair is the city of Sterling Heights' signature family fun festival celebrating the performing, visual and culinary arts.

The free event is taking place July 24-26, 2025 on the City of Sterling Heights campus at 40555 Utica Road. For hours and a full list of activities, visit Sterlingfest | Sterling Heights, MI - Official Website.