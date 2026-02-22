Anthology Events to host Dinners with Will collaboration

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Anthology Events is hosting an exclusive farm-to-table collaboration dinner with Dinners with Will at the historic Book Tower in Detroit on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This event wil feature a three-course, locally sourced menu in the Conservatory, preceded by a cocktail hour with charcuterie in the Linden Room.

To learn more or to reserve your seat (s), visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anthology-events-collab-with-dinners-with-will-tickets-1376528566999