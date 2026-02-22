Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Anthology Events to host Dinners with Will collaboration

Dinners with Will.jpeg
Anthology Events
Anthology Events is hosting an exclusive farm-to-table collaboration dinner in Detroit on February 27th.
Dinners with Will.jpeg
Dinner with Will.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Anthology Events is hosting an exclusive farm-to-table collaboration dinner with Dinners with Will at the historic Book Tower in Detroit on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This event wil feature a three-course, locally sourced menu in the Conservatory, preceded by a cocktail hour with charcuterie in the Linden Room.

To learn more or to reserve your seat (s), visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anthology-events-collab-with-dinners-with-will-tickets-1376528566999

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!