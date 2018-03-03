Application now being accepted for 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Celebrating a Decade of Giving Back!

Art Van has opened the application process for Midwest charities to compete in its 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge. For the fourth consecutive year, n onprofit organizations will vie for $305,000 in grants, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Art Van Charity Challenge applications will be accepted from February 26 through March 31, 2018. The competition is open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focusing on women, children or human services located near an Art Van Furniture store in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, St. Louis and Iowa. The fundraising portion of the Art Van Charity Challenge will run May 1 through May 20, 2018.