Application now being accepted for 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge
9:00 AM, Mar 3, 2018
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Celebrating a Decade of Giving Back!
Art Van has opened the application process for Midwest charities to compete in its 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge. For the fourth consecutive year, nonprofit organizations will vie for $305,000 in grants, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
Art Van Charity Challenge applications will be accepted from February 26 through March 31, 2018. The competition is open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focusing on women, children or human services located near an Art Van Furniture store in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, St. Louis and Iowa. The fundraising portion of the Art Van Charity Challenge will run May 1 through May 20, 2018.
Powered by CrowdRise, the Art Van Charity Challenge raised $1.4 million in 2017 and granted $180,000 to winning charities. Since the competition began in 2009, more than $8 million has been donated and over $24 million has been raised for 350 charities. For additional information, visit http://www.artvan.com/ArtVan/upload/ArtVanCharityChallenge/index.html
