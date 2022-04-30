BRIGHTON, MICH. (WXYZ) — From sweet little chickadees to stunning owls and birds of prey, April 30 is National Go Birding Day.

Everyone is encouraged to get out and enjoy the warmer Spring weather and enjoy the peaceful sights and songs of our feathery friends, maybe even have a little picnic at a local park.

Bird experts at Wild Birds Unlimited, in Brighton, can teach viewers how to get started bird watching and provide some of the best places to go birding across Metro Detroit. To learn more, visit daysoftheyear.com.