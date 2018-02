St. Clair Shores, Mich (WXYZ) - Enjoy ice-skating, ice carving, sledding and more at the Aqua Freeze Festival in St. Clair Shores Feb. 17-18.

This year's event will also include pony rides and a petting zoo, with a theme of Once Upon a Time. Closing day hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The fun is happening at Blossom Heath Park at 24800 Jefferson Avenue, south of 10 Mile Road. Admission is free.



Learn more at http://www.scsaquafreezefest.com/