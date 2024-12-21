Watch Now
Arcenciel Detroit is a high-end LGBTQ+ nightclub, bar and full-service restaurant

Arcenciel Detroit
Arcenciel Detroit is a high-end LGBTQ+ nightclub, bar and full-service restaurant that promises an unforgettable experience.<br/>
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Arcenciel Detroit, is a high-end LGBTQ+ nightclub, bar and full-service restaurant that promises an unforgettable experience.

Arcenciel (French for "rainbow") is located at 14925 Livernois Ave. in Detroit. It spans 4,500 square feet and features five distinct areas: The Versailles Dining Room, The Rainbow Bar, The Sports Den, The Magenta Lounge, and an extravagant dance floor modeled after European nightclubs. The club will feature a stunning design, top-tier entertainment and unparalleled service - all in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Arcenciel Detroit is open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special events on Sundays. Reservations for dining are required and can be made by visiting https://www.arcencieldetroit.com/, where guests can also access the event calendar. The dining reservation includes any cover charge for the evening, and guests dining in the Versailles enjoy complimentary valet service. With a vibrant lineup featuring internationally renowned performers, high-energy themed nights, drag shows, trivia, and electrifying DJ sets from local and global talent, Arcenciel promises an unforgettable experience for all.

For more information about Arcenciel Detroit, visit www.arcencieldetroit.com.

