Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" now in theatres

(WXYZ) — The remarkable true story of musical icon Aretha Franklin has finally made its way into theatres.
"Respect" tells the story of the Queen of Soul's life from a child singing in her father's church choir to her rise to international superstardom.
Included in the films star-studded cast is Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige and Audra McDonald.
Posted at 5:02 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 05:03:00-04
(WXYZ) — The remarkable true story of musical icon Aretha Franklin has finally made its way into theatres.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.