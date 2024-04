WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Established in 1984 and proudly serving southeast Michigan for four decades, ART + FRAME has built a reputation for exceptional custom picture framing and design.

And now in 2024, a second location has opened in West Bloomfield (4301 Orchard Lake Road). The business is inviting the public to its ribbon cutting and open house on May 29th, at 4:30pm.

To learn more, visit artandframe.co and/or follow on social media @artandframeco.