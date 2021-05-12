Art goes outdoors with Plymouth ArtWalk

(WXYZ) — A local non-profit is taking art out of the studio and into the city. Paintings are popping up in downtown Plymouth as part of the new ArtWalk.

Fine artist Tony Roko is president of Art Foundation, which is creating and installing the art. He joined 7 Action News anchor Alicia Smith, who will be the emcee of ArtWalk's virtual grand opening, Saturday at 5 p.m.

Roko talked about what's going on display in Plymouth and the local artists who are contributing.

For tickets to the virtual grand opening, visit plymouthartwalk.com.