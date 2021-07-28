Artistic Expressions exhibit showcasing local artists in Mount Clemens

(WXYZ) — A first-ever chance for some metro Detroit artists to show their skills is happening now in Mount Clemens. Artistic Expressions is a juried art show featuring 44 works by 21 artists from the Shelby Township Fine Art Society.

Stephanie Hazzard, Anton Art Center exhibition manager, joined 7 Action News to talk about the art on display. Artistic Expressions is a free exhibit, running through Aug. 31.

Anton Art Center is at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens. It's open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more, visit theartcenter.org.