Arts, Beats & Eats returns Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank, Oakland County’s premier festival now in its 25th milestone year, returns this Labor Day weekend, Sept.2-5, in downtown Royal Oak to deliver even more exciting family fun.

This year’s festival is going all out fir its silver jubilee, featuring more than 200 stellar music acts, the highly regarded juried Fine Arts show, some of the best food offerings from metro Detroit and plenty of family-friendly fun. To learn more, visit artsbeatseats.com.