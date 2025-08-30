Arts, Beats & Eats returns to downtown Royal Oak Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Foodies and festivalgoers are invited to taste the excitement as the Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank returns to downtown Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29–Sept. 1.

In addition to live concerts from both local and national acts and dozens of artist booths, this year’s event offers a flavorful celebration of culinary creativity, featuring more than 50 restaurants, caterers, food trucks and eateries from across metro Detroit, along with exclusive new menu items developed through a continued partnership between Baker College and local restaurateurs.

For more information, including hours and admission costs, visit https://artsbeatseats.com/

