As the school year comes to an end, it’s time to prepare kids for the transition into summer break

(WXYZ) — As the school year comes to an end, it’s time to prepare for the transition into summer break.

While the freedom of summer fuels kids’ excitement, the end of the school year can bring mixed feelings for parents… and even kids! Shifting kids into new routines without disrupting their current schedules can be challenging.

Too many adjustments at once can lead to behavioral changes, worries and anxieties, but there are steps you can take to make the transition as smooth as possible for your family. Teaching Circle can help. To learn more, visit teachingcircle.org.