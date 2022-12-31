Watch Now
As the year draws to a close, many are looking for ways to give back and do good

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 31, 2022
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — As the year draws to a close, many are looking for ways to give back and do good.

SHARE Detroit, a community engagement conduit offering simple ways for neighbors, nonprofits and businesses to come together, is making it easy for people to find local nonprofits and engage with them how they choose, whether it’s donating money, volunteering time, attending an event or buying much needed items from nonprofit wish lists. 

SHARE Detroit offers an open and inclusive online platform that amplifies the needs of the entire nonprofit community, giving all organizations a chance to be seen and heard regardless of size, focus area or budget. Visitors of ShareDetroit.org can connect with a wide variety of 300+ participating nonprofits representing dozens of causes across metro Detroit. In 5 clicks or less, you can make a positive impact on nonprofits who are doing good each and every day.

