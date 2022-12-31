DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — As the year draws to a close, many are looking for ways to give back and do good.

SHARE Detroit, a community engagement conduit offering simple ways for neighbors, nonprofits and businesses to come together, is making it easy for people to find local nonprofits and engage with them how they choose, whether it’s donating money, volunteering time, attending an event or buying much needed items from nonprofit wish lists.

SHARE Detroit offers an open and inclusive online platform that amplifies the needs of the entire nonprofit community, giving all organizations a chance to be seen and heard regardless of size, focus area or budget. Visitors of ShareDetroit.org can connect with a wide variety of 300+ participating nonprofits representing dozens of causes across metro Detroit. In 5 clicks or less, you can make a positive impact on nonprofits who are doing good each and every day.