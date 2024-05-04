Ashley Gold presents fresh take on accessorizing workout ensembles

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Ashley Gold is a name you may recognize from the hit TV show, Hard Core Pawn.

After years of working with her family, Ashley decided to venture out on her own to start her own business called Ashley Gold Jewelry and founded AshleyGold.com.

In today's health-conscious society, the prominence of activewear is indisputable. From yoga pants to moisture-wicking tops, people are embracing athletic attire not just for the gym, but for everyday wear - any many want to include jewelry. Ashley Gold is excited to present a fresh take on accessorizing workout ensembles with items that work best for your fitness-friendly jewelry.

Visit AshleyGold.com and @ashleyhcp for 20% off use code: MOM and/or to find the Latest Ashley Gold pop-up near you.