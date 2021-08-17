Astronomicon celebrating pop culture in Ann Arbor

(WXYZ) — It's going to be a weekend of pop culture at Astronomicon in Ann Arbor. Actors, artists, wrestlers and musicians will be a part of the show, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Ming Chen, a University of Michigan graduate, actor and podcaster, joined 7 Action News to talk about returning home for the convention and about with director Kevin Smith.

Astronomicon is happening Friday through Sunday at the Shertaton Ann Arbor at 3200 Boardwalk Drive. For the guest lineup and tickets, visit astronomicon.com.