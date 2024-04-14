Astronomicon is one of Metro Detroit’s leading pop culture conventions

Astronomicon , one of Metro Detroit’s leading pop culture conventions, is set to take place Fri., April 12 – Sun., April 14, 2024, at Burton Manor, located at 27777 Schoolcraft in Livonia.

This convention is the brainchild of hip hop duo Twiztid and features the best of comics, toys, horror, wrestling, film, and animation. Among this year’s headliners include WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Kane, actors Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy, from Scream, horror icon Tony Todd, from the Candyman and Final Destination Series, and metalcore singer Spencer Charnas, from Ice Kills Nine.

Tickets start at $30. Children ages six to 12 are $15, children five and under are free. Learn more at www.Astronomicon.com.