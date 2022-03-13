At Pingree Detroit, each piece has character and purpose

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pingree Detroit is a worker-owned, triple-bottom line design and manufacturing cooperative founded in 2015.

It's goal is to create resiliency and living wage work for veterans and Detroiters and to create sustainable products that maximize well-being. Pingree Detroit's team of makers handcraft bags, home and pet goods, accessories and footwear, high-quality leather, seat belts, and air bags reclaimed from the Detroit auto industry.

To learn more or to place an order, visit pingreedetroit.com