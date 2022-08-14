Watch Now
August 14 is the last day to check out Hour Detroit's 2022 Food & Wine Show

Jalyn Richardson-Tresvant
Posted at 1:29 AM, Aug 14, 2022
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Join Hour Detroit for a weekend of gourmet tastes and sips from the metro area's top wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants and food purveyors at Hour Detroit's 2022 Food & Wine Show, Presented by Visit Detroit.

The event will be held at the world-renowned convention center Huntington Place in downtown Detroit August 12-14.⁠ General Admission tickets include unlimited food samples, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and non-alcoholic beverage samples.

Highlights include:

  • Explore unlimited samples of food prepared by top chefs, artisans & producers.
  • Enjoy tasting from 150+ wine, beer & spirits options.
  • Listen to fantastic live music & DJs.
  • Walk through Hour Detroit’s history shown through an exhibition of magazine covers.
  • See a beautiful backdrop of the Detroit riverfront.
