August 14 is the last day to check out Hour Detroit's 2022 Food & Wine Show

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Join Hour Detroit for a weekend of gourmet tastes and sips from the metro area's top wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants and food purveyors at Hour Detroit's 2022 Food & Wine Show, Presented by Visit Detroit.
The event will be held at the world-renowned convention center Huntington Place in downtown Detroit August 12-14. General Admission tickets include unlimited food samples, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and non-alcoholic beverage samples.
Highlights include:
- Explore unlimited samples of food prepared by top chefs, artisans & producers.
- Enjoy tasting from 150+ wine, beer & spirits options.
- Listen to fantastic live music & DJs.
- Walk through Hour Detroit’s history shown through an exhibition of magazine covers.
- See a beautiful backdrop of the Detroit riverfront.
- Learn more about the event or ask questions