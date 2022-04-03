Autism Acceptance Month hiring event set for April 7th

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — Healing Haven, a center-based ABA Therapy clinic is hosting an onsite hiring event Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event will take place in the administrative offices of Healing Haven, located at 30701 Barrington St., Suite 125, Madison Heights, MI, 48071.

The event coincides with Autism Acceptance Month in April. During this month Healing Haven works to spread a message of acceptance and inclusion of individuals with autism in society. With the continual increase in children receiving an autism diagnosis, the demand for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services continues to grow as well.

Healing Haven is recruiting dedicated and energetic individuals for full and part time ABA Therapist and Registered Behavior Technician positions. These roles provide one-on-one therapy for children to increase communication, social, play and life skills.

Interested candidates can schedule an interview timeslot in advance here. Additionally, walk-ins for interviews are welcome between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Individuals should bring their resume and be prepared to interview with the Human Resource team. Job offers may be offered on the spot. Candidates will also have the opportunity to tour the therapy clinics and meet Healing Haven President and Founder, Jamie McGillvary, MS, LLC, BCBA, LBA.

No experience in the field of ABA is required, as thorough hands-on, didactic, and online training is provided to develop competency in applied behavior analysis. Additionally, Healing Haven provides Registered Behavior Technician® (RBT®) Certification through the Behavior Analyst Certification Board.

Healing Haven serves children and teens ages 2-16, with autism spectrum disorder and other development needs and their families. Located in Madison Heights, Healing Haven has three clinics on their campus. The Early Intervention clinic serves children 2 to 5 years old. The School Readiness clinic serves children 5-11 years old. And the Life Skills clinic serves children and teens 11-16 years old.

In December 2021 the Center for Disease Control updated the autism prevalence. It increased to 1 in 44 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism. ABA therapy is the most frequently recommended option for treating children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

ABA Therapy can teach children how to communicate, how to play and socialize with their peers, as well as learn important life skills. Job seekers can learn more about Healing Haven by visiting www.thehealinghaven.net/join-our-team.