(WXYZ) — Avoiding common spring injuries that could leave someone sidelined into the summer. Those who have been mostly inside all winter want to be sure to take things slowly.

Dr. Zachary Vaupel, a foot and ankle specialist with Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons, joined 7 Action News with advice on staying safe when heading outdoors.

Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons has seven locations in metro Detroit. A new online self-scheduling tool is available at miorthosurgeons.com.