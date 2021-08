(WXYZ) — Making sure students are ready as they head back to school. The Tarence Wheeler Foundation is giving away more than 1,000 backpacks -- filled with everything kids need for school.

Wheeler joined 7 action news to talk about what people can expect and the special guests who will be part of the event.

The backpack giveaway is happening until 2 p.m. at River Rouge High School, 1460 W. Coolidge Highway.