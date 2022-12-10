Watch Now
Ballroom dancing can enrich your holiday celebrations

Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Northville
Posted at 6:05 AM, Dec 10, 2022
(WXYZ) —  It’s time to gear up for your holiday celebrations.

If you haven't thought to include ballroom dancing in your plans, you're missing out! There are several ways that ballroom dance lessons can enrich your holiday plans and celebrations. The folks at Arthur Murray Dance Studios are ready to show and tell you how.

Whether you want to be a comfortable social dancer or a competitive hobby dancer, Arthur Murray Dance Studio instructors are specially trained and certified to put you in touch with today’s most popular dances. The choice is yours and the pros will help you achieve it because each lesson is taught step-by-step at your own pace. Over 40 million students taught worldwide.

For more information about the Arthur Murray Dance Studios, visit https://northvilledance.com or https://ballroomannarbor.com.

